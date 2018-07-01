Sun July 01, 2018
World

AFP
July 1, 2018

44 dead in bus crash in northern India

Dehradun: At least 44 people were killed in northern India Sunday when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, police said.

"44 people have died in the accident. At least 3 others are injured. The rescue work is still ongoing," Deepesh Chandra Kala, a disaster management officer from Pauri Garhwal district where the accident occurred, told AFP.

