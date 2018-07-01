Elderly Karachi man imprisoned in Saudi jail seeks help

Senior journalist Hamid Mir has urged Saudi government to release an elderly Pakistani who has been languishing in a jail in Riyadh.

The famous TV anchor who is associated with Geo News has shared a video of an elderly man asking for help from a prison where he ended up for lacking travel documents.

In the video filmed by fellow Pakistani inmates, Muhammad Nadeem explains his ordeal and asks his family members as well the entire Pakistani nation to get him out of the jail.

Nadeem, a resident of Karachi's Korangi area, says he has been working in Saudi Arabia for the last three decades and visited Pakistan only twice during that period.

He didn't elaborate on how did he lose his documents.

The journalist shared the video with the caption: "Some Pashtun brothers has sent out this video after finding this uncle in trouble. I request Saudi government to hand him over to Pakistani embassy. And I also request the embassy to help the Pakistanis inmates.