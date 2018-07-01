Boy wonder Kylian Mbappé steals the FIFA spotlight

French footballer Kylian Mbappé Lottin has swiftly conquered hearts of football enthusiasts around the world after he became the first teenager to score two goals in a World Cup match since the past 60 years.

Hailing from Bondy in the north-east of Paris, Mbappé was born on December 20th 1998 into an athletic Cameroonian football coach, Wilfried Mbappé and Algerian mother Fayza Mbappé Lamari who was a former handball player.

The footballer who revealed his star power to the world yesterday has garnered a total number of 42 goals in 90 games thus far, while looking up to his football pinup, the Real Madrid champion, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player came into the limelight after getting featured for the youth academies at AS Bondy where he was coached by his father. He later moved to Clairefontaine academy where his striking feat opened numerous doors for him to chief French and Spanish clubs like Real Madrid and Valencia who made attempts to chase the star.

Mbappé in due course ensconced himself for Monaco before making his first team debut in 2015 for Ligue 1 against SM Caen, in turn whirling him into Monaco’s youngest-ever first-team player at the age of 16.The player later in 2017 publicized the signing to Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Mbappé kicked off his international career after scoring five times for his home country leading them to a 3-1 victory against Portugal in the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Earlier this year Mbappé was beckoned to the France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia that led to him becoming the first teenager to score two games in a FIFA World Cup arena since the past 60 years.

Ever since he outshone major players in the football world, the 19-year-old has been matched up to to Critisiano Ronaldo as well as Lionel Messi.