PPP demands withdrawal of fuel prices hike

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday demanded the caretaker government withdraw hike in petroleum prices.

He said the recent hike in petroleum prices would trigger a new storm of inflation.

The PPP leader said the caretakers should not punish the people for the failed policies of the former government whose cosmetic economic development stands exposed.

"We reject the increases in petrol, diesel and kerosene oil prices. Caretaker government should not follow in the footsteps of the former government and immediately withdraw the hike in prices.