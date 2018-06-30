Sat June 30, 2018
National

June 30, 2018

Cabinet gives 3 month extension to Afghan refugees for stay in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Saturday granted an interim extension of three months for the stay of registered Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

The cabinet, which met here at the Prime Minister''s House with Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk in the chair, discussed, in detail, the issue of extension in stay of the Afghan refugees.

The meeting also decided to place the matter before the incoming elected government.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar also briefed the cabinet about the deliberations during the recently held meeting of Financial Action Task Force in Paris.

The meeting approved the annual budget of the Capital Development Authority for the year 2018-19, besides nodding to an amendment to include National University of Technology (NUTCH) in Schedule-II of Rules of Business, 1973. 

The Federal Cabinet approved Financial Institution Rules, 2018 and appointing FIA as the Investigating Agency as required under Section 20(7) of Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance (FIRO), 2001.

