Bernardo, Guedes join Ronaldo in Portugal attack against Uruguay

SOCHI, Russia: Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes return to Portugal´s starting line-up for Saturday´s World Cup last-16 tie against Uruguay in Sochi.

The pair come in along with right-back Ricardo Pereira as coach Fernando Santos makes three changes to the European champions´ starting XI from their 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group game.

Cedric Soares and Andre Silva drop out along with Ricardo Quaresma, who netted Portugal´s goal in that match.

Guedes should start up front alongside skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick on his last appearance at the Fisht Stadium in the 3-3 draw with Spain in the group stage.

Jose Gimenez returns in central defence for Uruguay after missing their last group outing, a 3-0 win over hosts Russia.

The prolific pairing of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani lead the South American side´s attack, with the winners of this tie going through to a quarter-final against France.

The French beat Lionel Messi´s Argentina 4-3 in a thriller in Kazan earlier on Saturday.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 tie between Uruguay and Portugal in Sochi on Saturday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Uruguay (4-4-2)

Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin (capt), Diego Laxalt; Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Coach: Oscar Tabarez (URU)

Portugal (4-4-2)

Rui Patricio; Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; William Carvalho, Adrien Silva, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva; Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)