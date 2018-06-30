Sat June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Nawaz warns against attempts to rig polls

LONDON: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif warned issued a warning on Saturday, saying any attempt to rig the upcoming elections will be detrimental to the country.

"We haven’t learnt any lesson from past mistakes," Nawaz told reporters in London. "All cannons have been pointed at the PML-N."

Without elaborating further, he alleged that his party's electoral candidates were being harassed and threatened.

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and warned of dire consequences," the former premier said, lamenting that their candidates were being humiliated.

"Such steps would be detrimental to the country," he said.

Nawaz urged the caretaker prime minister and chief election commissioner to take notice of threats being hurled to PML-N candidates.

