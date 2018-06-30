Sat June 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 30, 2018

France 1 Argentina 1 at half-time of World Cup last-16 match

KAZAN, Russia: France and Argentina were level at 1-1 at half-time of their World Cup last-16 match on Saturday after Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty and Angel Di Maria equalised.

Teenage French striker Kylian Mbappe was a constant threat to the Argentine defence in Kazan and he won the spot-kick when he was pulled down by Marcos Rojo with just over 10 minutes gone.

Griezmann easily beat Argentine keeper Franco Armani with the penalty.

France had almost gone ahead minutes earlier when Griezmann struck the crossbar from a free-kick.

But Di Maria, who plays for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, unleashed a thunderbolt in the 41st minute when France defenders gave him too much space.

