Giroud in, Dembele out as France take on Messi´s Argentina

KAZAN ARENA, Russia: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will spearhead France´s attack in their last-16 World Cup match against Argentina on Saturday as Didier Deschamps made six changes from the line-up he fielded in the final group match.
France reached the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago but Deschamps is under pressure to take his star-studded side further in Russia, with former teammate and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane cited as a potential replacement.
Deschamps opted to deploy the same team in Kazan that eked out a precious 1-0 win over Peru in the group stages.
Barcelona midfielder Ousmane Dembele starts on the bench, with Deschamps opting to line up Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Juventus player Blaise Matuidi behind Giroud.
Chelsea´s N´Golo Kante retains the midfield holding role alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina, who reached the final in 2014, after they squeezed into the knockout phase courtesy of a late winner from Marcos Rojo against Nigeria.
In his only change from the side that snatched the crucial 2-1 win over Nigeria, in which Messi scored the opener, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli opted to leave Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on the bench in favour of Boca Juniors´ Cristian Pavon.
Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between Argentina and France at Kazan Arena on Saturday (kick-off 1400 GMT)
France (4-2-3-1)
Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, N´Golo Kante; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi; Olivier Giroud
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Argentina (4-3-3)
Franco Armani; Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Perez, Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega; Cristian Pavon, Lionel Messi (capt), Angel Di Maria
Coach: Jorge Sampaoli (ARG)
Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRI)
