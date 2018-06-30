PTI women workers toss hair accessories and bangles towards Ali Amin Ganadapur

Discontented members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) women wing held up a protest opposing former provincial lawmaker Ali Amin Gandapur, publicizing that they’ll be hurling hair accessories and bangles his way.

Former MPA Zareen Zia, while addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, claimed that Gadapur has been allegedly putting party tickets kept for women, up for sale also adding that the wife of a chauffeur of a dominant based in Noshera was also handed a seat.

"The women workers supported the party in difficult times but today on the recommendation of Gandapur, a ticket has been allotted to a woman who is not even member of the party. I will make Gandapur wear Parandah and bangles,” she asserted.

The dejected women workers also appealed to the chairman Imran Khan to take instantaneous action against the issue.

The PTI chief along with his wife, managed to bring peace to women workers of the party on Friday, as they protest outside of his Lahore residence over the allotment of party tickets.