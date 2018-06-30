PTI’s ticket aspirant suffers heart attack

SIALKOT: A PTI candidate was hospitalized on Saturday after suffering a heart attack after withdrawal of his ticket.

According to details, Mian Abid Javed was awarded the PTI’s ticket to run from PP-35, Sialkot, a decision which was later withdrawn by Imran Khan's party for unexplained reasons.

When Javed came to know about the withdrawal of his candidacy, he suffered a heart attack.

The Sialkot politician was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be out of danger now.

In an informal chat with media persons, the disheartened PTI leader said that his ticket was taken back despite his popularity in the constituency.

To a question, Javed ruled out a possibility of running as an independent candidate.