Sat June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

MQM-P rejects Sattar’s request to withdraw from election race

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected a request from veteran leader Dr Farooq Sattar to pull out the election race.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday, MQM leader Faizal Sabzwariu said that his party would  seek vote on party’s symbol, not on any individual’s name.

“Farooq bhai didn't want to contest the election but we requested his request,” he said, adding that the veteran MQM leader has accepted Rabita Committee’s decision to fully take part in the election.

Sabzwari said that “we own every single worker of the MQM and are fully aware that August 22 and February 5 were celebrated like Eid by our foes.”

When asked why a weak candidate was fielded against Mustafa Kamal, he said that MQM had named its candidate as per the political weight of former city mayor.

In a lighter tone, Farooq Sattar replied that was he trying to imply that MQM’s own candidate too had no political standing. 

