Sat June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Share

Imran to address workers' convention in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will start his election campaign in NA-53 Islamabad constituency on Saturday.

Imran will be addressing a workers’ convention at the Jinnah Convention Centre today, where he will be joined by PTI’s National Assembly candidates Asad Umer, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Awan, a notification released.

Imran’s nomination papers for NA-53 constituency were approved earlier this week after an election appellate paved the way for the PTI supremo to contest polls from Islamabad.

Prior to which, his papers were rejected for not filling out clause-N, which requires information about candidate’s contributions to their previous constituencies, to which, he explained he had set up Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Namal College, and made the nation aware of its constitutional rights and exhorted the public to struggle for their rights. 

