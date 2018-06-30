Sat June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Consensus developed to build two new dams in Pakistan: CJ

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said consensus  have been reached to start work on building two new dams without any delay.

He said this while hearing a loan write-off case , a day after he held a discussion about new dams with experts.

The chief justice said following his meeting with the experts and several stakeholders, consensus has developed for building new dams in the country.

He said Rs54 billion expected to be received through debt recovery would be spent on dams.

The chief justice said although the banks had forgotten the money after giving loans, some companies have expressed willingness to return the loans .

He said the companies and people unwilling to return the loans  would be referred to banking courts and their properties would also be attached.

The top judge said the money   would have to be deposited in the courts until the  write-off cases  are decided.


