'Sanju' makes history, collects 34.75 crores on first day of release

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’ has completely taken the box office by storm. With its monetary success amounting to a whopping 34.75 crores Indian Rupees on just the first day of release, it has triumphed over Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ becoming this year’s biggest opener so far.

Based on the life and times of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, ‘Sanju’ released on Friday (June 29) and has created new box office records as of now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection of the movie. He tweeted, “Non-holiday… Non-festival release… Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Also, Ranbir’s HIGHEST OPENER to date… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends… Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz..”

Adarsh also tweeted:

'Sanju' had become a blockbuster hit even before release. After it saw the light of day, critics gave it a positive review and a four out of five stars' rating.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and other eminent celebrities. It chronicles the trials and tribulations of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

