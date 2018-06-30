Local residents serve food, water to stranded passengers after Lahore-bound train meets accident

As a gesture of goodwill, residents of Mehrabpur (a city located in Naushero District of Sindh) provided food and water to stranded passengers after their train met an accident on Friday.



The Lahore-bound train was travelling from Karachi when it met an unforeseen accident near Mehrabpur.

Area residents were quick to respond as they instantly offered their invaluable help to the passengers by serving them food and iced water in extreme hot weather.

Their efforts were showcased and applauded on social media when Danyal Gilani, Chairman Central Film Center Board (CBFC), tweeted the following pictures from the accident scene:



