Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan face fourth defeat in Champions Trophy

BREDA: Pakistan on Friday faced their fourth defeat in Hockey Champions Trophy as Belgium  outclassed the green shirts with a 4-2 win.

Pakistan's Aleem Bilal scored 2 goals for team, while  for Belgium,  Briels Thomas Keusters Amaury, van Aubel Florent and Charlier Cédric scored one goal each.

x
Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan outclassed second-ranked Argentina by 4-1 on Thursday, bouncing back after three consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands.

Six teams, including Pakistan, Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium and  India are taking part in this year’s tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under their belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

WORLD CUP 2018: Messi planning could hurt France

WORLD CUP 2018: Messi planning could hurt France
India rout Ireland by 143 runs in second T20

India rout Ireland by 143 runs in second T20
Wozniacki saves match point to make Eastbourne final

Wozniacki saves match point to make Eastbourne final
Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase

Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase
Load More load more