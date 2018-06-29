Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi woos disgruntled PTI women leaders

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, wooed disgruntled women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI women leaders, who were annoyed over distribution of party tickets for elections 2018 held meeting with Imran Khan in Zaman Park. Bushra Bibi was also present on the occasion.

x
Advertisement

Later, talking to media PTI women leader Fatima Usman said Bushra Bibi is so kind and lovely lady, adding that I burst into tears after listening Bushra Bibi’s kind words.

Another leader Sadia Sohail said they also congratulated Imran on his new life.

Dr Zarqa said they would actively run PTI’s election campaign after meeting with Imran and Bushra Bibi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan hands over two fishermen to India

Pakistan hands over two fishermen to India
Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list

China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list
PTI calls for Governor Punjab's immediate removal

PTI calls for Governor Punjab's immediate removal

Load More load more