Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi woos disgruntled PTI women leaders

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, wooed disgruntled women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



The PTI women leaders, who were annoyed over distribution of party tickets for elections 2018 held meeting with Imran Khan in Zaman Park. Bushra Bibi was also present on the occasion.

Later, talking to media PTI women leader Fatima Usman said Bushra Bibi is so kind and lovely lady, adding that I burst into tears after listening Bushra Bibi’s kind words.

Another leader Sadia Sohail said they also congratulated Imran on his new life.

Dr Zarqa said they would actively run PTI’s election campaign after meeting with Imran and Bushra Bibi