Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris in IoK

Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiris occupied Kashmir on Friday.



Kashmir Media Service reported that the troops killed three youth in Thamuna area of Pulwama and one at Tunga-Kachama in Kupwara during cordon and search operations. The troops also destroyed a residential house at Thamuna.

People took to the streets in Chatpora and Thamuna areas in Pulwama and staged forceful demonstrations against the operation. The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering severe clashes. One more youth was martyred while several others were injured in the troops’ action.