Pakistan hands over two fishermen to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday handed over two Indian prisoners to Indian authorities at Wagha Border.
The prisoners who are fishermen have been handed over to India as a good will gesture, said press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
These fishermen were handed over to Indian Border Security Force by Pakistan Rangers Punjab.
