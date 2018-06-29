Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan hands over two fishermen to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday handed over two Indian prisoners to Indian authorities at Wagha Border.

The prisoners who are fishermen have been handed over to India as a good will gesture, said press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

x
Advertisement

These fishermen were handed over to Indian Border Security Force by Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list

China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list
PTI calls for Governor Punjab's immediate removal

PTI calls for Governor Punjab's immediate removal

Opponents targeting PML-N for being in the lead: Maryam Nawaz

Opponents targeting PML-N for being in the lead: Maryam Nawaz
Load More load more