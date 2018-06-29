Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI calls for Governor Punjab's immediate removal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded immediate dismissal of of Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana in a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner on Friday.

In his letter, the PTI central senior vice president Babar Awan stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan was responsible for transparent elections while  the incumbent Punjab Governor’s affiliation with  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was leading to the upcoming general elections getting regulated by a discrepancy in the circumstances.

x
Advertisement

The PTI leader also objected to Governor Rajwana’s son Asif Rajwana being in the race as PML-N nominee for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-214.

Awan also deplored that the Governor House’s resources were being exhausted by PML-N and appealed to the chief election commissioner for immediate removal of the governor from office.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list

China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list
Opponents targeting PML-N for being in the lead: Maryam Nawaz

Opponents targeting PML-N for being in the lead: Maryam Nawaz
COAS Gen. Bajwa awards degrees, medals to graduating students at Army Medical College

COAS Gen. Bajwa awards degrees, medals to graduating students at Army Medical College
Farooq Sattar faces voters’ ire in Lyari

Farooq Sattar faces voters’ ire in Lyari

Load More load more