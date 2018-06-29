PTI calls for Governor Punjab's immediate removal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded immediate dismissal of of Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana in a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner on Friday.

In his letter, the PTI central senior vice president Babar Awan stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan was responsible for transparent elections while the incumbent Punjab Governor’s affiliation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was leading to the upcoming general elections getting regulated by a discrepancy in the circumstances.

The PTI leader also objected to Governor Rajwana’s son Asif Rajwana being in the race as PML-N nominee for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-214.

Awan also deplored that the Governor House’s resources were being exhausted by PML-N and appealed to the chief election commissioner for immediate removal of the governor from office.