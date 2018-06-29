Fri June 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Farooq Sattar faces voters' ire in Lyari


KARACHI: Disgruntled electors grappled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar upon his visit to the Kharadar constituency during Friday prayers flinging complaints his way.

The MQM convener was tackled by discontented voters following the Friday prayers held at Kharadar’s Memon Masjid.

Of the numerous objections raised opposing him, one of them had included him being advised to ‘ask for forgiveness’ while another chimed in complaining about being pestered to submit animal hides during the past Eid ul Adha days.

Another complainant revealed: “You have been snatching animal hides for the past 25 years by brandishing weapons. Now you’ve come here to ask for votes.”

The politician while attempting to escape the mob of complainants reassured them that the public would be provided improved service this time around.

It may be noted here that despite being awarded a ticket, senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has decided against contesting the July 25 general elections. Instead, he will run the electoral campaign for the party.

Talking to the media outside his residence on Thursday, Dr Sattar said his party leaders and workers have advised him to quit the race and support the other nominees.

Earlier in the day, voters had tackled Karachi Chapter leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman as well, as he paid a visit to his constituency.

“We did not vote [for you] so that you could sit in the assembly and travel in a car to and from your house,” stated one dejected constituent. 

