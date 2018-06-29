Wall collision injures eight people after heavy rains in Lahore

A wall collision at a local mosque left eight people injured after heavy rains that have been pouring down over Lahore.

Rescue officials have reported that the incident took place at Model Town’s Link Road which led to eight people getting gravely wounded under the collapsed wall.

As per detailed reports, three of the injured received instantaneous medicinal aid by rescue teams who arrived at the scene, whereas the remaining five were moved to a hospital nearby where they recived further medical treatment.

The Punjab capital and nearby areas received irregular spells of downpour which is still ongoing, making the weather pleasant after an extensive period of heat.

Furthermore, the heavy shower has also resulted in tripping of over 100 feeders of Lahore Electricity Supply Company.