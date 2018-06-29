Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IHC's Justice Shaukat Aziz criticises Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Friday criticized the Chief Justice of Pakistan saying the top judge has no right to humiliate a judges in open courts.

The remarks came during a hearing at the IHC in  an apparent reference to an incident which saw an additional and session judge tender resignation days  after being rebuked by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The chief justice was on a visit to district courts in Larkana when he grilled the judge and also threw a phone on his work table after spotting the device there.

x
Advertisement

The whole episode was aired by private TV channels.

According to Geo News, IHC Chief Justice said if the CJ would not respect judges, the judges too has the right to defend themselves.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Wall collision injures eight people after heavy rains in Lahore

Wall collision injures eight people after heavy rains in Lahore
LHC allows Khaqan Abbasi to contest from NA-57

LHC allows Khaqan Abbasi to contest from NA-57
Voter confronts PTI candidate in Karachi

Voter confronts PTI candidate in Karachi
Elections 2018: ECP extends polling time by one hour after PTI request

Elections 2018: ECP extends polling time by one hour after PTI request
Load More load more