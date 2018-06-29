IHC's Justice Shaukat Aziz criticises Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Friday criticized the Chief Justice of Pakistan saying the top judge has no right to humiliate a judges in open courts.



The remarks came during a hearing at the IHC in an apparent reference to an incident which saw an additional and session judge tender resignation days after being rebuked by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The chief justice was on a visit to district courts in Larkana when he grilled the judge and also threw a phone on his work table after spotting the device there.

The whole episode was aired by private TV channels.

According to Geo News, IHC Chief Justice said if the CJ would not respect judges, the judges too has the right to defend themselves.