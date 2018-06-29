Fri June 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Share

I keep away from marriage rumours as much as I can: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s most-admired couples. They have been in the limelight off and on for the bond that they share, and also for the rumours of their marriage that circulate on the media quite often.

The two have been dating each other for more than half a decade now and  are rumoured to get hitched this November.

However, there have been no official confirmations from either of the two, but speculations regarding their marriage continue to mount. 

Deepika,breaking her silence regarding the rumours, recently said that she tries to keep away from such reports as much as possible, but she doesn’t try to fight or control them. 

However, she also made it clear that she wants to have a family of her own and have kids one day.

Deepika added that her parents as a couple have been role models for her since the beginning. The way they have held the family together has always touched her, she said. 

