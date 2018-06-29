Voter confronts PTI candidate in Karachi

A voter confronted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate when the latter took to the streets to canvass support ahead of general election.

The PTI candidate from PS-110, Khurram Sherzaman, visited his constituency where he distributed pamphlets.

As he arrived at a mobile phone shop, the shopkeeper grilled him about his performance during the last five years.

"What has you done for us in five years? All you did during the five years was travelling in an air-conditioned car, relaxing in assembly and your house. That was not what we expected from you while electing you," the angry man told Zaman.

The PTI candidate attempted to explain his position before telling the man that he can vote for candidate of his choice.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidates have to face embarrassment as they visited their constituencies where they were confronted by voters in Punjab and Sindh respectively.