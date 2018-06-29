Fri June 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Voter confronts PTI candidate in Karachi

A voter confronted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate when the latter took to the streets to canvass support ahead of general election.

The PTI candidate from PS-110, Khurram Sherzaman, visited his constituency where he distributed pamphlets. 

As he arrived at a mobile phone shop, the shopkeeper grilled him about his performance during the last five years.

"What has you done for us in five years? All you did during the five years  was travelling  in an air-conditioned car, relaxing  in assembly and your house. That was not what we expected from you   while electing you," the angry man told Zaman.

The PTI candidate attempted to explain his position before telling the man that he can vote for candidate of his choice.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidates have to face embarrassment as they visited their constituencies where they were confronted by voters in Punjab and Sindh respectively.

