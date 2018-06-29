Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Being a woman I was always discouraged as a child to play sports: Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the regional ambassador for UN Women, said that she was always discouraged in her childhood for pursuing a career in sports because of the supposed effects it would have on her ‘looks’.

She was speaking at the launch of UN Women India's anthem ‘Mujhe Haq Hai’, where she shared her distinct experience of being a woman in sports as well as about gender equality.

Sania, who is expecting her first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, said that she was always told by her relatives as a child that her complexion will get dark if she plays sports and that no one will marry her.

Talking about gender inequality, Sania said, “People talk in whispers about inequality, it’s not really come out in the open. Being a part of the campaign is everything I have always believed in and it’s an absolute honour for me to try and make a change. I’ll be happy if I’m able to bring about a transformation even in one person or a family by talking or interacting with them.”

Moreover, she urged women to not give up their dreams, rather fulfil their goals because they are entitled to the same opportunities and rights as men.

However, Sania added that women in sports are still not treated equally  as men, which is why men receive awards and accolades more often than women. 

