Javed Hashmi withdraws from Election 2018 race

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Javed Hashmi has withdrawn his nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies, Geo News reported on Friday.



According to Geo News, Hashmi had submitted nomination papers from NA-155 and NA-158.

Today is the last day for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers submitted to contest the general election.

The candidates whose nomination papers have been approved are required to submit party tickets today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan would issue final list of candidates today while it would allot election symbol on Saturday.

Following the issuance of the election symbols, candidates would be able to launch their campaign that would continue till July 23.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25.