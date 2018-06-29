Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Javed Hashmi withdraws from Election 2018 race

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Javed Hashmi has withdrawn his nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to Geo News, Hashmi had submitted nomination papers from NA-155 and NA-158.

Today is the last day for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers submitted to contest the general election.

x
Advertisement

The candidates whose nomination papers have been approved are required to submit party tickets today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan would issue final list of candidates today while  it would allot election symbol on Saturday.

Following the issuance of the election symbols, candidates would be able to launch their campaign that would continue till July 23. 

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Flight delayed after aircraft collides with van at Karachi airport

Flight delayed after aircraft collides with van at Karachi airport
Pak students spellbind audience at Sichuan varsity cricket Mela

Pak students spellbind audience at Sichuan varsity cricket Mela
Elections 2018: Tareen flies to London after his recommendations on awarding tickets disregarded

Elections 2018: Tareen flies to London after his recommendations on awarding tickets disregarded
Pakistan's Joseph Coutts among 14 cardinals appointed by Pope

Pakistan's Joseph Coutts among 14 cardinals appointed by Pope
Load More load more