Flight delayed after aircraft collides with van at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Lahore bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was delayed after the aircraft collided with a van at the runway, Geo News quoted sources as saying.
According to the sources, flight PK-302 has been delayed after its engine was partially damaged due to the collision.
The aircraft was due to fly to Lahore.
