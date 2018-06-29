Fri June 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Flight delayed after aircraft collides with van at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Lahore bound  Pakistan International Airlines  (PIA) flight was delayed after the aircraft  collided with a van  at the runway, Geo News quoted sources as saying.

According to the sources, flight PK-302 has  been delayed after its engine was partially  damaged due to the collision.

The aircraft was due to fly to  Lahore.

 

Pak students spellbind audience at Sichuan varsity cricket Mela
Elections 2018: Tareen flies to London after his recommendations on awarding tickets disregarded
Pakistan's Joseph Coutts among 14 cardinals appointed by Pope
Qamar-ul-Islam's arrest shows pre-poll rigging: Nawaz
