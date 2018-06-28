Tareen flies to London after his recommendations on awarding tickets disregarded

LONDON: Former general secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen has flied to London after his recommendations pertaining to award party tickets in southern Punjab were disregarded, Geo News, citing the sources, reported on Thursday.

According to report, tickets were taken back from majority of electables brought into the party fold by the senior PTI leader after that he , along with his family left for London.

Speaking to Geo News on the matter, the disgruntled party leader, who is Britain along with his family, said that the decision to award tickets to Niazi group in Layyah was very unfortunate.

When Tareen was asked about the reason to leave the country in the midst of electioneering, the PTI leader said that he came to London on account of having some health issues, adding that will return to the country on Sunday if doctors allow.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sehar group from Layyah announced to quit PTI over the distribution of party tickets. After the group’s sudden exit, the tickets were awarded to Majeed Niazi group.

It is learnt that the Sehar group was brought into the party fold by Jahangir Tareen, while Niazi group has backing from Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the other hand, PTI district president Basharat Randhawa announced quitting the party on Thursday after being denied tickets for contesting the forthcoming election.

Differences between Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen have been another headache for PTI chief Imran Khan who has made several failed attempts to bring them closer to bury the hatchet.

