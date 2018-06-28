Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Melania Trump back on US border to meet immigrant children

Tucson: US First Lady Melania Trump returned to the US border region Thursday for her second trip in a week to meet undocumented child immigrants as the US-Mexico border crisis rages.

In Tucson, Arizona, Trump is due to visit a Customs and Border Patrol facility and have a roundtable discussion with Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the US Marshals Service and a local rancher for insights into the situation on the ground.

x
Advertisement

The first lady´s husband, President Donald Trump, has made an about-face to end the practice of separating migrant families -- but about 2,000 children remained separated from their parents, according to official figures released last weekend.

A Republican "compromise" bill reforming US immigration law in a bid to resolve the crisis failed spectacularly in Congress on Wednesday, with 121 votes to 301.

Last week at a federally-funded facility in McAllen, Texas, the first lady asked how she could "help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Belgian PM surprises UK´s May with World Cup shirt

Belgian PM surprises UK´s May with World Cup shirt
US says India talks 'a priority' after postponing twice

US says India talks 'a priority' after postponing twice
Putin-Trump summit set for July 16 in Helsinki: officials

Putin-Trump summit set for July 16 in Helsinki: officials
Bloodiest day yet in south Syria offensive

Bloodiest day yet in south Syria offensive
Load More load more