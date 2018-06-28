Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Football World Cup 2018: Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal out

SAMARA, Russia: Yerry Mina´s header secured Colombia a 1-0 win over Senegal in Samara on Thursday to clinch their safe passage to the last 16 as they finished top of Group H, while Senegal missed out to Japan on a fair play tiebreaker.

Japan lost 1-0 to already-eliminated Poland in the group´s other fixture.

x
Advertisement

However, with both Japan and Senegal having the same number of points, goal difference and goals scored, it came down to disciplinary record to decide the runners-up.

Japan progressed with two fewer yellow cards than the African side.

Following 74 minutes of tense football with few chances, Mina stooped to score the crucial goal from a corner and send the yellow-clad Colombian fans wild in the Samara Arena.

Senegal, who had most of the better play in the first half, thought they had a penalty when Sadio Mane went down in the area on 17 minutes.

However, after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez was deemed to have touched the ball and the decision was reversed.

Colombia will face the runner-up of Group G, which will be either England or Belgium.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Football World Cup 2018: Japan slip through to last 16 despite Poland loss

Football World Cup 2018: Japan slip through to last 16 despite Poland loss
Pakistan register first Champions Trophy win

Pakistan register first Champions Trophy win
England and Belgium battle for World Cup group top spot

England and Belgium battle for World Cup group top spot
´Sorry´: Germany arrive home after World Cup agony

´Sorry´: Germany arrive home after World Cup agony
Load More load more