Imran Khan predicts close contest in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has called on his supporters to guard against complacency, saying that it will be a close contest in NA-131, Lahore.

Imran Khan is facing an uphill election battle against former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Lahore.

“The contests in NA-131 will be quite close,” Imran admitted and authorized Waleed Iqbal to lead his election campaign in the Lahore constituency.

“Lahore is going to decide who rules Punjab, which will then rule on Pakistan,” Khan observed.

He urged his supporters to play till the last ball if they stand any chance of winning the general elections 2018.

“Don’t consider any party weak,” he said, adding the fate of Pakistan will be sealed on July 25.

The PTI chief took a swipe at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, saying the former chief minister was singing songs out of fear of defeat.

He said that he would thank the Almighty if his party won the elections.

Several workers gathered outside Imran’s residence and chanted slogans shunning “injustice within the party.”

“It pains me to see old workers holding protests,” Khan said, adding he had not given PTI’s tickets to any of his relatives.