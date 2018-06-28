Thu June 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

ECP asks candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked candidates to contest the general election under the party symbols, and submit their party affiliation certificates to their respective Returning Officers till June 29.

In this regard, the ECP advised all those political parties that have not yet issued the authority letter to the heads or others office bearers the affiliation certificates of the concerns political parties are instructed to issue them the said authority letter today.

The Commission has directed that same letter should be forwarded on the email [email protected] so that it could be dispatched to respective Returning Officers for the allotment of election symbols.

The ECP made it clear that party symbols would not be allotted to those who did not submit their party affiliation certificates.

