NAB's action raises questions on election fairness: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his dismay at NAB’s actions, saying it was raising questions on the fairness of upcoming general elections.

In a Twitter statement on Thursday, Sharif demanded that all political parties must be given a level-playing field.

“Conduct of fair, free & transparent polls its responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the law,” he said, hoping that the electoral body would take notice.

"Discriminatory action against candidates of political parties during the election campaign is undesirable. We have presented ourselves for accountability before the court of people. Let the people's court pass it's verdict on July 25," he added.



His remarks came after two days after NAB detained PML-N candidate Qamar ul Islam on charges of corruption in Saaf Pani project.

NAB maintains it has evidence to prove Islam’s involvement in the corruption.

But the PML-N questioned the timing of Islam’s arrest which came a day after it awarded ticket to him to contest against Chaudhry Nisar Ali.