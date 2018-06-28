Thu June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018

Will declare PM House a 'higher educational institution' after winning elections: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that after winning the elections 2018, he would declare the Prime Minister’s House a higher educational institution and the Governor Houses would be changed into public parks and guest houses.

Talking to a private TV Channel, Imran Khan said that his party would never make alliance with PPP and PML-N regarding the formation of government after winning the upcoming general election.

He said corruption was behind all the problems pertaining to the country and alleged Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were corrupt elements.

Pakistan needed an honest leader, who would bring a revolutionary change in the country, he said and added that this general election would change the fate of the country.

He said we had announced 100 days plan, which would bring development and prosperity in the country. PTI wanted to change the style of governance. “Its manifesto is ready and will be released soon” he said.

