Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan mistaken for Salman Khan in Glasgow

GLASGOW: Hailed as the undisputable star of Hindi cinema in his golden years, Amitabh Bachchan is an actor par excellence. He has a fan following in just India, but across the world.

However, he was mistaken for Salman Khan while he was walking down a street in Glasgow as he was spending days in the city while shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next film named ‘Badla’.

The ‘Baghban’ star, sharing the incident on Twitter late Wednesday, wrote:

“T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. “ hey Salman Khan how you doin’ ..”

‘Badla’ stars Taapsee Pannu who is collaborating with Amitabh for the second time after ‘Pink’.

Amitabh has recently completed his part in 'Thugs of Hindostan' that features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and a few portions of Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.