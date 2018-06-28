Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rain brings respite from heat in Karachi

KARACHI: Mercury dropped in the metropolis as different parts of the city on Thursday received  first rain of the monsoon season.

The Meteorological  Department  forecast said the Karachi was expected to receive rain between Thursday and Saturday with  strong winds measuring  up to 40 kilometers km per hour lashing the city.

Malir, Shahra-e-Faisal, areas adjacent to the Jinnah International Airport, Razaqabad and Super Highway received moderate rain.

The Met Office said that monsoon rains are coupled with  lightening, adding that the  city was not likely to  receive heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, Geo TV reported that the authorities have declared rain emergency to cope with any situation that could arise  in the city.  

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest election

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest election
Video: Imran's visit to sufi shrine sparks social media debate

Video: Imran's visit to sufi shrine sparks social media debate
Afridi brings barefooted scavengers home, gives them shoes, shares breakfast

Afridi brings barefooted scavengers home, gives them shoes, shares breakfast
PMLN leader Danyal Aziz disqualified in contempt case

PMLN leader Danyal Aziz disqualified in contempt case
Load More load more