Rain brings respite from heat in Karachi

KARACHI: Mercury dropped in the metropolis as different parts of the city on Thursday received first rain of the monsoon season.
The Meteorological Department forecast said the Karachi was expected to receive rain between Thursday and Saturday with strong winds measuring up to 40 kilometers km per hour lashing the city.
Malir, Shahra-e-Faisal, areas adjacent to the Jinnah International Airport, Razaqabad and Super Highway received moderate rain.
The Met Office said that monsoon rains are coupled with lightening, adding that the city was not likely to receive heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, Geo TV reported that the authorities have declared rain emergency to cope with any situation that could arise in the city.
