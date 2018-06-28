Thu June 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Bryan Adams addresses buzz of affair with Princess Diana

Twenty one years after the death of British Royal Princess Diana, her private life is still of great interest to the public, with the latest buzz suggesting Canadian singer Byran Adams was romantically involved with the deceased Princess of Wales.

The hearsay had started in March when after an episode of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’ reported that the Princess’ former butler Paul Burrell used to slip Adams inside Kensington Palace so the two can meet.

The 58-year-old singer’s former girlfriend Cecilie Thomsen has also opened up about the singer’s alleged affair with the late Royal family member.

The Summer of 69 singer has remained ambiguous about whether the duo had been associated romantically, when asked about the circulating speculations.

“Great friends… And she didn’t sneak me in, I would just roll up,” he stated.

Upon the interviewer’s further inquest on whether the pair had been “friends with benefits” the singer replied: “She was just… we were good friends.” 

