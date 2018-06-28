Thu June 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest election

LAHORE:  PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has been allowed to contest election  a day after an Election Tribunal rejected his  nomination papers.

He is the PTI's candidate for National Assembly  constituency  NA-  67  Jhelum.

"Dismissing my disqualification, Lahore High Court has  permitted me to contest election. 

It is the victory for PTI and the people of Jhelum. I am thankful to entire lawyer fraternity particularly leaders of Lahore High Court Bar, Pakistan Bar Council and the Punjab Bar who appeared on my behalf," said he in  a Twitter post.

