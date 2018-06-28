PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has been allowed to contest election a day after an Election Tribunal rejected his nomination papers.
He is the PTI's candidate for National Assembly constituency NA- 67 Jhelum.
"Dismissing my disqualification, Lahore High Court has permitted me to contest election.
It is the victory for PTI and the people of Jhelum. I am thankful to entire lawyer fraternity particularly leaders of Lahore High Court Bar, Pakistan Bar Council and the Punjab Bar who appeared on my behalf," said he in a Twitter post.
