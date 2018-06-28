Protests erupt in Iran over regime policies

Hundreds of people on Wednesday took to streets as new wave of protests erupted in Iran against the regime policies and worsening economy as Iranian rial hit new lows against US dollar

Demonstrators gathered in Tehran and elsewhere in the country chanting slogans against the Supreme Leader.

Slogans chanted by the crowds and leaking out to the world via social media show that many in the country blame their own government for the downturn.

Some media reports said the enraged protesters also chanted slogans against Palestine and other Islamic countries which Iranian government has supported during the last few decades as part of it foreign policy.

On Monday a rare strike was also observed at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran.

Iran is once again under economic sanctions and has faced mounting economic woes since US President Donald Trump in May pulled Washington out of the 2015 deal with world powers that imposed controls on Tehran´s nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.

Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani is under pressure over the country´s finances, with the value of Iran´s rial plunging almost 50 percent in the past six months.

Iranians have been hit by rising prices, and record levels of unemployment have left a third of under 30s out of work.

Protests hit dozens of towns and cities over the new year, leaving at least 25 people dead and highlighting frustrations over the economy.

Rouhani -- who signed the nuclear deal with the previous US administration -- was re-elected in May 2017 on the promise of boosting the economy and implementing social reforms.

He has been attacked by ultra-conservatives, who have denounced his willingness to talk to the West and have accused him of hurting the economy.

Web Desk/AFP