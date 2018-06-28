Egypt puts famous anchor on terror list

An Egyptian court on Wednesday put over hundred people on its terror list including a TV anchor Moataz Matar who works for Turkish broadcaster Al-Sharq.

Al-Sharq is accused airing content supporting the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

The decision taken by a Criminal Court in Cairo would enter into effect from the date of its issuance at the official Egyptian gazette.

The country declared Muslim Brotherhood was declared a terrorist organization in December 2013 after the ouster of President Morsi, a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.