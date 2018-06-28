Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egypt puts famous anchor on terror list

An Egyptian court on Wednesday put over hundred people on its terror list including a TV anchor Moataz Matar who works  for Turkish broadcaster Al-Sharq.

 Al-Sharq is accused airing content supporting the  banned Muslim Brotherhood.

x
Advertisement

The decision taken by a Criminal Court in Cairo would enter into effect from the date of its issuance at the official Egyptian gazette.

The country declared Muslim Brotherhood was declared a terrorist organization in December 2013 after the ouster of President Morsi, a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Protests erupt in Iran over regime policies

Protests erupt in Iran over regime policies

Teenager's suicide sparks soul-searching in China

Teenager's suicide sparks soul-searching in China
US presses UN Security Council to sanction Iran

US presses UN Security Council to sanction Iran
Retiring Justice Kennedy left his mark on American society

Retiring Justice Kennedy left his mark on American society
Load More load more