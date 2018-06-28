Egypt puts famous anchor on terror list

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An Egyptian court on Wednesday put over hundred people on its terror list including a TV anchor Moataz Matar who works for Turkish broadcaster Al-Sharq.
Al-Sharq is accused airing content supporting the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
The decision taken by a Criminal Court in Cairo would enter into effect from the date of its issuance at the official Egyptian gazette.
The country declared Muslim Brotherhood was declared a terrorist organization in December 2013 after the ouster of President Morsi, a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.
