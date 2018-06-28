SC ruling in Daniyal Aziz contempt case today

ISLAMABAD: The political future of outspoken PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz hangs in balance as Supreme Court is due to announce its verdict in a contempt of court case against the former federal privatisation minister today.



A three-judge bench of the apex court is expected to announce the verdict at 09:00 am.

Aziz is accused of making anti-judiciary speeches during TV interviews and media talk, a charge he denies.

The apex court had issued a show-cause notice to Aziz on February 19 his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”. He was subsequently indicted on contempt charges on March 13.

The top court had reserved its decision on May 3.

On the other hand, PML-N has awarded its ticket to Daniyal Aziz to take part in the election from NA-77, Narowal-I.