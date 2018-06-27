Two changes for Switzerland but ´double eagle´ trio start

Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia: Switzerland made two changes for their Group E clash against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday as they bid to secure a place in the World Cup last 16.

Forwards Mario Gavranovic and Breel Embolo were brought in to the team, replacing Haris Seferovic and Steven Zuber.

However, coach Vladimir Petkovic selected all three players involved in the controversial "double eagle" goal celebrations during the 2-1 victory over Serbia -- captain Stephan Lichtsteiner, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Switzerland will be guaranteed a spot in the qualifying stages if they earn a draw or a victory over bottom-of-the-table Costa Rica.

Even a defeat could see them through, depending on the result of the other game in the group, Brazil versus Serbia, being played at the same time.

Costa Rica make three changes, drafting in defender Kendall Waston, midfielder Daniel Colindres and forward Joel Campbell for Oscar Duarte, Johan Venegas and Marcos Urena.

The central Americans have lost both their games and are already out of the World Cup.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group E clash between Costa Rica and Switzerland in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday (kick-off 1800 GMT):

Switzerland (4-4-2)

Yann Sommer; Stephan Lichtsteiner (capt), Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka , Valon Behrami, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)

Costa Rica (5-4-1)

Keylor Navas; Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Kendall Waston, Cristian Gamboa, Bryan Oviedo; Celso Borges, Daniel Colindres, Bryan Ruiz (capt), David Guzman; Joel Campbell

Coach: Oscar Ramirez (CRC)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)