Australia bowl against England in T20

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against England in the lone Twenty20 international at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

His decision meant there would be an early test for England´s Jos Buttler, promoted to open the innings on the back of his man-of-the-series heroics in England´s 5-0 one-day international sweep of Australia, which included an unbeaten century in a thrilling one-wicket win in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both sides stuck with the bulk of the players who featured in ODIs.

But wicket-keeper Tim Paine, Australia´s Test and ODI captain, was not included in their T20 squad, with Alex Carey taking over behind the stumps.

Australia also gave an international debut to 24-year-old Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, with fit-again all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recalled following a shoulder problem.

This match, the last of their tour of England, saw Australia bidding for a first international win in any format since Justin Langer was appointed as coach after Darren Lehmann resigned in the fall-out from March´s ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wkt), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), D´Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Billy Stanlake

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG), TV umpire: Rob Bailey (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)