Ex-PM Abbasi to challenge disqualification verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that he would file a petition against the verdict of an appellate election tribunal which had disqualified him from contesting the elections from his home constituency in Murree.

The election tribunal is not authorized to disqualify any politician under Article 63, 63 of the constitution, he said, adding that he would challenge the disqualification in the high court.

Abbasi said such decisions were making elections controversial, urging Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the matters.

He said that he had submitted an affidavit and asset form with the nomination papers and nothing was concealed in that regard.

The PML-N leader said the election tribunal had used derogatory language against him in the judgment that had hurt him. Tribunal was only authorized to reject nomination papers of any candidate, he said.

He, however, said that he would contest the election and defeat the opponent with a huge margin.

To a question, the former premier said that boycotting the election was not in the best interest of the nation.