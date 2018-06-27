PM phones Turkish President, congratulates on victory in elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk on Wednesday called President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his victory in the Presidential and parliamentary elections held in Turkey on June 24.

The Prime Minister noted that it was a watershed moment in the history of modern Turkey that would usher the country on a higher path of continued progress and prosperity in the days to come.

He noted that Turkey remained a role model for many other countries as a vibrant democracy, strengthened by the repeated trust and whole-hearted support and confidence the people of Turkey had expressed politically as well as through their votes for the long term national vision espoused by President Erdogan.

During the telephonic conversation, both leaders underscored with satisfaction that Pakistan and Turkey remained tied in close bonds of friendship, love, affection and trust among our people.

The two countries remained partners for bringing greater harmony among their brotherly Muslim countries as well as to work for the long-term peace, security, stability and socio-economic development of the two nations and the region, the two leaders noted.

The Prime Minister also conveyed best wishes of the entire Pakistani nation for the long-term prosperity, happiness and continued progress of the brotherly people of Turkey