Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan lands in Lahore on a two-day visit

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Wednesday  to pay a two-day visit.

During his visit there, Imran will be meeting disgruntled leaders Hamid Khan and Waleed Iqbal, sources mentioned.

x
Advertisement

In addition to chairing a  meeting of the ticket holders, the PTI chief will visit various constituencies of the city to muster support for his candidates.

Sources add that the party supremo will also reconcile with party members who were denied party ticket for contesting in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Election tribunal disqualifies ex-PM Abbasi for concealing facts

Election tribunal disqualifies ex-PM Abbasi for concealing facts
Pakistan Election 2018: Maryam Nawaz Lahore constituency changed again

Pakistan Election 2018: Maryam Nawaz Lahore constituency changed again
Fate of Daniyal Aziz hangs in balance as SC to rule on contempt case

Fate of Daniyal Aziz hangs in balance as SC to rule on contempt case
Nisar Khuhro’s nomination papers rejected for concealing assets, wife

Nisar Khuhro’s nomination papers rejected for concealing assets, wife
Load More load more