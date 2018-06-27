Imran Khan lands in Lahore on a two-day visit

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Wednesday to pay a two-day visit.

During his visit there, Imran will be meeting disgruntled leaders Hamid Khan and Waleed Iqbal, sources mentioned.

In addition to chairing a meeting of the ticket holders, the PTI chief will visit various constituencies of the city to muster support for his candidates.

Sources add that the party supremo will also reconcile with party members who were denied party ticket for contesting in the upcoming elections.