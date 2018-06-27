Pakistan Election 2018: Maryam Nawaz Lahore constituency changed again

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been awarded the party’s ticket to contest from NA-127.

She was previously asked to contest from NA-125.

According to a source privy to the development, Pervaiz Malik is likely to get the PML-N’s ticket to contest from NA-125. PML-N leader Bilal Yasin has also expressed his desire to join the election race from NA-125.

“Maryam Nawaz has been given the ticket for NA-127. It is my right to contest in NA-125,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI has awarded its ticket to Malik Ahmed Hasan in NA-154, where former federal minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan was given the green light to contest.

The ticket was withdrawn after an outrage from PTI workers.