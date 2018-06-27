Meesha Shafi’s lawyer, Ahmed Pansota, talks about the stay order

The legal battle between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi seems to have taken a new turn with the recent stay order issued by the court. According to the notice, Meesha is restrained from making any derogatory remarks against Ali Zafar until the final decision of the court arrives. The latter had filed a defamation suit worth Rs 1 billion against Meesha over charges of defaming him through baseless allegations of sexual harassment.



We spoke to Meesha’s lawyer, Ahmed Pansota, to ask about the stay order and the legal team’s response to it. He informed Instep that they still haven’t received any notice from the court as yet in this regard. However, upon informing Mr. Pansota about what is being circulated across all mediums including mainstream news, he shared, “Defamation suit is only possible when the statement made is untrue and our complaint is presently pending adjudication before the competent forum”.

“Ms Meesha Shafi hasn’t been restrained to talk about the case in general,” he added. “She has been asked not to make any derogatory remarks against Ali Zafar, which she isn’t doing anyway.” Meanwhile, Rana Intizar, the counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed his client. He pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extending baseless allegations against his client. The next hearing for the case is due to be held on July 5. – By Buraq Shabbir